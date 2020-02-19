1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1

Amenities

You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.



We will be out starting June 1st.



Gorgeous two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment is located in Golden, Colorado. Centrally located near shopping and dining with Colorado Mills and Denver West across the highway. This apartment is 1295 square feet on the ground level with an attached garage and offers a newly renovated kitchen, living and bathrooms. We are looking for renters to take over our current lease; you would take possession on June 1, 2019 until November 11, 2019 with option to renew. Rent is lower than what they are posting on the website because you would take over our existing lease. You would pay $1949.00 a month with a technology package of $95.00 and valet trash service of $30.00 a month. Technology package is basic cable and internet. Current rate for this apartment is going for $2329.00 a month with technology package and valet service not included in the price. This is a smoke free and pet free apartment although the complex allows pets. Please message for questions or interest to Erika Sewolt.



Apartment Features:

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Rent: $ 1949

Deposit: $50

Square footage: 1295

Pets Allowed: yes



Interior Amenities:

Stainless steel Appliances

Marble counter Tops

Wood flooring and carpet throughout

Central heating and air conditioning

Lots of closet space including walk in closet

Garden style bathtub

Full size Washer and Dryer in unit

Fireplace



Building Amenities:

Garage parking

Gym

hot tub and swimming pool

Clubhouse

Business Center

Dog Park

Community grill



Located right on I70, it is a quick jump on the highway to the mountains, lot of prime restaurants, shopping and entertainment. We are located on South Tabletop Mountain which includes lots of hiking and biking trails.