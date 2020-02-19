All apartments in Applewood
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1

1889 Denver West Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO 80401
Denver West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
valet service
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.

We will be out starting June 1st.

Gorgeous two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment is located in Golden, Colorado. Centrally located near shopping and dining with Colorado Mills and Denver West across the highway. This apartment is 1295 square feet on the ground level with an attached garage and offers a newly renovated kitchen, living and bathrooms. We are looking for renters to take over our current lease; you would take possession on June 1, 2019 until November 11, 2019 with option to renew. Rent is lower than what they are posting on the website because you would take over our existing lease. You would pay $1949.00 a month with a technology package of $95.00 and valet trash service of $30.00 a month. Technology package is basic cable and internet. Current rate for this apartment is going for $2329.00 a month with technology package and valet service not included in the price. This is a smoke free and pet free apartment although the complex allows pets. Please message for questions or interest to Erika Sewolt.

Apartment Features:
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Rent: $ 1949
Deposit: $50
Square footage: 1295
Pets Allowed: yes

Interior Amenities:
Stainless steel Appliances
Marble counter Tops
Wood flooring and carpet throughout
Central heating and air conditioning
Lots of closet space including walk in closet
Garden style bathtub
Full size Washer and Dryer in unit
Fireplace

Building Amenities:
Garage parking
Gym
hot tub and swimming pool
Clubhouse
Business Center
Dog Park
Community grill

Located right on I70, it is a quick jump on the highway to the mountains, lot of prime restaurants, shopping and entertainment. We are located on South Tabletop Mountain which includes lots of hiking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 has a pool.
Does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.
