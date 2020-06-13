Apartment List
126 Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Denver West
1 Unit Available
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1
1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12995 W 20th Ave
12995 West 20th Avenue, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
Spacious 2 Bd, 2 Ba in super Applwood location with open basement, W/D included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2051 Braun Dr
2051 Braun Drive, Applewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2400 sqft
Welll located home close to freeway, transportation, highly rated schools, shopping. New interior paint, refinished hardwood floors and carpet. Large basement family room with gas log fireplace 3/4 bath with 1 bedroom as well in basement.

1 of 19

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Ashwood
1 Unit Available
12476 W. 8th Place
12476 West 8th Place, Applewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
12476 W.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Denver West
19 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,759
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Applewood
25 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Denver West
44 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1375 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Union Square
43 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,194
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
20 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Daniels
1 Unit Available
895 Tabor Street
895 Tabor Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,000
350 sqft
Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center is the perfect hotel destination for business and leisure travelers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Union Square
1 Unit Available
447 Wright Street
447 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
936 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Lakewood will welcome you with 936 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Applewood
1 Unit Available
11223 W 18th Avenue
11223 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
Westland Villas Beauty with basement, carport - Really nice townhouse style condo in a great location * Ample rooms * HOA fees paid * 2-car carport * Huge basement with finished family room and big storage room * Main floor laundry (washer and dryer

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashwood
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2520 sqft
730 Devinney Street Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1827 Quail St
1827 Quail Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Union Square
1 Unit Available
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
South Alameda
25 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Sixth Avenue West
30 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
840 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
City GuideApplewood
Applewood actually isn't home to any apple trees at all, but it is in fact home to one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the county - the Paramount Park Wildlife Sanctuary. Home to many species of waterfowl, frogs, turtles, and deer, if you like your four legged wilderness friends, this is your place.

The community of Applewood is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Jefferson, Colorado, with just over 7,000 people living here. It is also a part of the Denver-Aurora-Boulder, CO Metropolitan Areas. Applewood is heaven for nature lovers. Gorgeous Paramount Park is the perfect place for bird watching and quiet afternoons, while the Chester-Portsmouth Park offers biking and hiking trails as well as picnic spots. Lewis Meadows Park and Graham Park round out the extensive green space options in this community.

Moving to Town

If you're looking for an apartment rental in Applewood, CO, you will be happy to learn about some of the excellent choices this relaxing community has available.

You'll find many quality all-bills-paid apartments, home rentals, luxury apartment rentals and a full selection of single-family homes. Just be sure to give yourself at least a month to select a rental in this community, as rentals can sometimes be snatched off the market quickly. Check online listings and the local paper and be sure to visit the streets of town on foot or by car to find the best rental location. Drive around West 20th Avenue and Simms Street to get a good idea of what living in town will be like. And come prepared with the kind of information most landlords require today: your ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.

Neighborhoods

Applewood is in and of itself a neighborhood of Golden, Colorado. This lovely area includes single-family homes and apartments with easy access to Crown Hill Lake at Paramount Park, the lovely Applewood Golf Course, South Table Mountain Park, and the Applewood Village Shopping Center. Most homes were built between 1970 and the present.

Ashwood: This neighborhood encompasses Daniels Park and Tree Ranch Park, so you'll never need to go very far to get your open-air fix.

Mountair Village: Just north of West 32nd Avenue, you'll find this neighborhood bordering Applewood Golf Course.

Applewood West: This area is highly residential, with larger single-family homes than the other two neighborhoods.

Life in Applewood

Life in the close-knit community of Applewood gives you access to many natural attractions and interesting spots like the Colorado Railroad Museum nearby. With the cultural wonders of Denver just a hop, skip and twenty minute drive away, you can have your many slices of nature and culture too. The Applewood Golf Course and Rolling Hills Country Club are a great place to take a swing at things - like a golf ball, of course.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Applewood?
The average rent price for Applewood rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,230.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Applewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Applewood area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Applewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Applewood from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

