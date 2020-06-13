126 Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO

Moving to Town

If you're looking for an apartment rental in Applewood, CO, you will be happy to learn about some of the excellent choices this relaxing community has available.

You'll find many quality all-bills-paid apartments, home rentals, luxury apartment rentals and a full selection of single-family homes. Just be sure to give yourself at least a month to select a rental in this community, as rentals can sometimes be snatched off the market quickly. Check online listings and the local paper and be sure to visit the streets of town on foot or by car to find the best rental location. Drive around West 20th Avenue and Simms Street to get a good idea of what living in town will be like. And come prepared with the kind of information most landlords require today: your ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.