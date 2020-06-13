126 Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO📍
The community of Applewood is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Jefferson, Colorado, with just over 7,000 people living here. It is also a part of the Denver-Aurora-Boulder, CO Metropolitan Areas. Applewood is heaven for nature lovers. Gorgeous Paramount Park is the perfect place for bird watching and quiet afternoons, while the Chester-Portsmouth Park offers biking and hiking trails as well as picnic spots. Lewis Meadows Park and Graham Park round out the extensive green space options in this community.
If you're looking for an apartment rental in Applewood, CO, you will be happy to learn about some of the excellent choices this relaxing community has available.
You'll find many quality all-bills-paid apartments, home rentals, luxury apartment rentals and a full selection of single-family homes. Just be sure to give yourself at least a month to select a rental in this community, as rentals can sometimes be snatched off the market quickly. Check online listings and the local paper and be sure to visit the streets of town on foot or by car to find the best rental location. Drive around West 20th Avenue and Simms Street to get a good idea of what living in town will be like. And come prepared with the kind of information most landlords require today: your ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
Applewood is in and of itself a neighborhood of Golden, Colorado. This lovely area includes single-family homes and apartments with easy access to Crown Hill Lake at Paramount Park, the lovely Applewood Golf Course, South Table Mountain Park, and the Applewood Village Shopping Center. Most homes were built between 1970 and the present.
Ashwood: This neighborhood encompasses Daniels Park and Tree Ranch Park, so you'll never need to go very far to get your open-air fix.
Mountair Village: Just north of West 32nd Avenue, you'll find this neighborhood bordering Applewood Golf Course.
Applewood West: This area is highly residential, with larger single-family homes than the other two neighborhoods.
Life in the close-knit community of Applewood gives you access to many natural attractions and interesting spots like the Colorado Railroad Museum nearby. With the cultural wonders of Denver just a hop, skip and twenty minute drive away, you can have your many slices of nature and culture too. The Applewood Golf Course and Rolling Hills Country Club are a great place to take a swing at things - like a golf ball, of course.