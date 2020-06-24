All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5326 Vista Montana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5326 Vista Montana
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5326 Vista Montana

5326 Vista Montana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5326 Vista Montana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Venice Beach! Amazing ocean views, steps to sand. Great office/work space.

The private entrance and winding stair case leads to 2 bedroom 1 bath plus loft/office space on the 3rd floor of a unique Venice Beach 3 story house. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer, shared front yard.

It is Fully Furnised.

The space
Amazing ocean views. light bright and airy steps to sand off Ocean Front Walk. Watch the surf from your living room, bedroom, office and 2 balconies. Swim, surf, shop, eat, people watch, enjoy the bike path to Santa Monica and Marina del Rey or just sunbathe on the beach!

No smoking. Ask about pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Vista Montana have any available units?
5326 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5326 Vista Montana have?
Some of 5326 Vista Montana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326 Vista Montana is pet friendly.
Does 5326 Vista Montana offer parking?
No, 5326 Vista Montana does not offer parking.
Does 5326 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5326 Vista Montana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Vista Montana have a pool?
Yes, 5326 Vista Montana has a pool.
Does 5326 Vista Montana have accessible units?
No, 5326 Vista Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 Vista Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5326 Vista Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 5326 Vista Montana does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles