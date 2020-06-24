5326 Vista Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Venice Beach! Amazing ocean views, steps to sand. Great office/work space.



The private entrance and winding stair case leads to 2 bedroom 1 bath plus loft/office space on the 3rd floor of a unique Venice Beach 3 story house. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer, shared front yard.



It is Fully Furnised.



The space

Amazing ocean views. light bright and airy steps to sand off Ocean Front Walk. Watch the surf from your living room, bedroom, office and 2 balconies. Swim, surf, shop, eat, people watch, enjoy the bike path to Santa Monica and Marina del Rey or just sunbathe on the beach!



No smoking. Ask about pets.