All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5056 Lakeview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5056 Lakeview Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

5056 Lakeview Avenue

5056 Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5056 Lakeview Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
Classy tri-level townhome located in the heart of Yorba Linda. Walking distance to the newly constructed YL Town Center including IMAX theater, Bristol Farms, and world class dining. This 3 bedroom (currently being used as a 2 bedroom) features over 1,600 square feet of living space over three levels. Top floor boasts two generously sized bedrooms with containing an ensuite master bathroom and large closets. The middle entry level has a large formal living room with towering gas fireplace, vaulted natural wood ceilings and the 3rd bedroom which has been opened up to provide a stunning formal dining room space. The first floor plays host to a well appointed kitchen with built in oven, counter top gas stove and dishwasher. Adjacent to the kitchen is a beautiful breakfast nook featuring hardwood floors, laundry area and one of two sliding glass doors that lead out to the stunning private patio space. Opposite of the kitchen and breakfast nook is the den/family room that could serve as yet another bedroom if a 3rd or 4th bedroom was desired without a closet installed. This room also features a large slider to allow access to the private patio space. The large patio is set up with two separate sitting areas, a BBQ and mature landscaping that includes a producing orange tree. Please call 714-270-2424 for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
5056 Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5056 Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 5056 Lakeview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5056 Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5056 Lakeview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5056 Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
No, 5056 Lakeview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5056 Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 Lakeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 5056 Lakeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5056 Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5056 Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5056 Lakeview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5056 Lakeview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5056 Lakeview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles