5056 Lakeview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill media room new construction

Classy tri-level townhome located in the heart of Yorba Linda. Walking distance to the newly constructed YL Town Center including IMAX theater, Bristol Farms, and world class dining. This 3 bedroom (currently being used as a 2 bedroom) features over 1,600 square feet of living space over three levels. Top floor boasts two generously sized bedrooms with containing an ensuite master bathroom and large closets. The middle entry level has a large formal living room with towering gas fireplace, vaulted natural wood ceilings and the 3rd bedroom which has been opened up to provide a stunning formal dining room space. The first floor plays host to a well appointed kitchen with built in oven, counter top gas stove and dishwasher. Adjacent to the kitchen is a beautiful breakfast nook featuring hardwood floors, laundry area and one of two sliding glass doors that lead out to the stunning private patio space. Opposite of the kitchen and breakfast nook is the den/family room that could serve as yet another bedroom if a 3rd or 4th bedroom was desired without a closet installed. This room also features a large slider to allow access to the private patio space. The large patio is set up with two separate sitting areas, a BBQ and mature landscaping that includes a producing orange tree. Please call 714-270-2424 for a private showing.