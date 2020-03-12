4600 Via Pamplona

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

TURNKEY East Lake single-story beauty. New double pane windows and doors, window shutters, new heater, and air conditioner, laminate wood and 20' porcelain tile flooring, freshly painted inside and out. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, tumble marble backsplash, recessed lighting, all new appliances to include new dishwasher, Dacor oven, and smooth cooktop. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with covered patio plus grassy area. Large storage area in the garage