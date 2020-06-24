All apartments in Yorba Linda
4005 Humboldt Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

4005 Humboldt Lane

4005 Humbolt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Humbolt Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
Beautiful Vista Del Verde home situated at the end of a cul-de-sac. Double door entry leads to den/library or the option to be the 5th bedroom. Formal living room with fireplace and high ceilings and formal dining room facing double sliding glass door to view the courtyard. Spacious family room features wood flooring, fireplace and crown molding. Family room also has access to private courtyard and backyard. Kitchen features granite counters and center island. Nice open floor plan to the dinning and family room. Perfect for entertaining and family time. Upstairs features a loft area, master suite and 3 spacious bedrooms. Master suite has a corner fireplace, view deck, private bathroom and walk in closet. Luxurious master bath has walk in shower, separate tub, granite counters and double vanity. Outside features wrap around lawn area, multiple patios, courtyard and planting areas.
Fabulous panoramic view to see Catalina Island. 5 Mins away from Yorba Linda High School, Yorba Linda Community Center, Yorba Linda Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Humboldt Lane have any available units?
4005 Humboldt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4005 Humboldt Lane have?
Some of 4005 Humboldt Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Humboldt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Humboldt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Humboldt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Humboldt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4005 Humboldt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Humboldt Lane offers parking.
Does 4005 Humboldt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Humboldt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Humboldt Lane have a pool?
No, 4005 Humboldt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Humboldt Lane have accessible units?
No, 4005 Humboldt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Humboldt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Humboldt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Humboldt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Humboldt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

