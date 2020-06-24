All apartments in Yorba Linda
21130 Trailside Drive

21130 Trailside Drive
Location

21130 Trailside Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Wonderful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home with 1,529 sqft. This single story home has a large family room with fireplace and wood storage. There are two patio doors, one to the side of the home with a covered area for relaxing at end of day, or the back full patio that overlooks the green belt and walking trail. The kitchen has Corian counter tops, lots of cabinet space, direct access to formal dining room and open to the Breakfast area. The master bedroom is large with full wall closet. The master bath has dual sinks, tub that is separate from shower and additional closet space. Back patio has a small green house, the garden has fruit tree and is ready for you. **new carpet to be installed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21130 Trailside Drive have any available units?
21130 Trailside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21130 Trailside Drive have?
Some of 21130 Trailside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21130 Trailside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21130 Trailside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21130 Trailside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21130 Trailside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 21130 Trailside Drive offer parking?
No, 21130 Trailside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21130 Trailside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21130 Trailside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21130 Trailside Drive have a pool?
No, 21130 Trailside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21130 Trailside Drive have accessible units?
No, 21130 Trailside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21130 Trailside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21130 Trailside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21130 Trailside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21130 Trailside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
