Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodland, CA

Finding an apartment in Woodland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2671 Post Place
2671 Post Pl, Woodland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2874 sqft
2671 Post Place Available 08/01/20 Big Beautiful 5 Bed Home in Spring Lake - This Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the new Spring Lake Development in Woodland CA is calling your name! 2874 sq feet, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs is

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
746 Harvard Bend Dr
746 Harvard Bend Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1472 sqft
Spacious Woodland 3bd/2ba House with Good Sized Yard - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Woodland off Ashley Avenue and Del Oro Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Woodland High School and more.
Results within 5 miles of Woodland

1 of 28

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
East Davis
1 Unit Available
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sundance Lake
11 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
11 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Davis
11 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Davis
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
837 sqft
*Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
*Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1714 Monarch Lane
1714 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1092 sqft
1714 Monarch Lane Available 09/01/20 This is a sweet 3 bedroom home in East Davis available Sep 1, 2020 - This sweet family home has 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Great room concept. open and bright. A very cozy backyard for gardening.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
2516 Bueno Drive
2516 Bueno Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2516 Bueno Drive Available 09/10/20 North Davis Charmer - North Davis single family home located close to Covell Park and Davis Greenbelt. Features carpet and vinyl flooring.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1808 Poleline Road
1808 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1234 sqft
1808 Poleline Road Available 09/05/20 Single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3015 Boulder Pl.
3015 Boulder Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1062 sqft
Adorable 3BR/2BA Halfplex in South Davis - Must See - This beautiful home has been tastefully updated with a touch of class. . .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
310 Balboa Ave
310 Balboa Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1734 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Davis 310 Balboa Ave is close to Davis Senior High School, Davis Adult Education and North Davis Elementary School, Save Mart Supermarkets, Bear Flag Farm and Nugget Markets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1502 Drake Drive
1502 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New on market.... 2 bedroom unit in four-plex complex on Drake Drive. Updated with laminate floors. Available September 5, 2020 Rent $1695 Security Deposit $2000 Water,sewer and trash included in rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
842 Eureka Avenue
842 Eureka Avenue, Davis, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
2142 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Six bedroom home and two bathroom home in central Davis close to UC Davis Campus. Large yard with a relaxing outdoor deck. Lots of natural light Available August Security deposit $5000 Pets negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodland, CA

Finding an apartment in Woodland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

