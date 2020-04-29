All apartments in Woodland
Find more places like 501-511 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodland, CA
/
501-511 Main Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:15 PM

501-511 Main Street

501 Main St · (530) 297-2260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodland
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 Main St, Woodland, CA 95695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Commercial Office Space, 1st-3rd floors. - Second and third floor office space available in the historic Porter building in Downtown Woodland. Each floor is approximately 8800 square feet with multiple office spaces, restrooms, meeting space, break rooms, etc. Elevator access from Main street.

First floor space is available with access from College Street. Two large spaces, approximately 800 square feet each, could be connected or accessed from a common hallway shared with other businesses within the building.

This historic building features gorgeous wood floors and accents, marble stairways, large windows with views of Historic Downtown Woodland, and tons of charm.

If you are interested in viewing the available space, please contact us:.

Lyon Property Management
golyonpm.com
530-297-2260
woodlandpm@golyon.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501-511 Main Street have any available units?
501-511 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodland, CA.
Is 501-511 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
501-511 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501-511 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 501-511 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 501-511 Main Street offer parking?
No, 501-511 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 501-511 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501-511 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501-511 Main Street have a pool?
No, 501-511 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 501-511 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 501-511 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501-511 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501-511 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501-511 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501-511 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 501-511 Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Woodland 3 BedroomsWoodland Apartments with Balcony
Woodland Apartments with GarageWoodland Apartments with Parking
Woodland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CA
Rocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Martinez, CAParkway, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity