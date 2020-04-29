501-511 Main Street

Amenities

Commercial Office Space, 1st-3rd floors. - Second and third floor office space available in the historic Porter building in Downtown Woodland. Each floor is approximately 8800 square feet with multiple office spaces, restrooms, meeting space, break rooms, etc. Elevator access from Main street.



First floor space is available with access from College Street. Two large spaces, approximately 800 square feet each, could be connected or accessed from a common hallway shared with other businesses within the building.



This historic building features gorgeous wood floors and accents, marble stairways, large windows with views of Historic Downtown Woodland, and tons of charm.



If you are interested in viewing the available space, please contact us:.



Lyon Property Management

golyonpm.com

530-297-2260

woodlandpm@golyon.com



No Pets Allowed



