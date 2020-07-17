2224 Banks Dr

Amenities

Brand New Luxurious Spring Lake Home in Woodland CA - Be the 1st person to live in this luxurious brand new 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the beautiful Spring Lake area of Woodland. This stunning single story home features laminated floors through out the living space of the home and carpets in each of the over size bedrooms. Master suite is very spacious with its own temperature control. Huge walk in closet. One of the bedrooms is a junior suite with its own private bathroom.

Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, over looking the massive living room. Blue tooth double oven with phone remote control. It is chef's dream kitchen with large pantry and over sized kitchen island. You can starting cooking before you get home.The home comes with Solar power and a tank-less water heater. Very Energy efficient.

The laundry room is nearly as large as a bedroom, offering plenty of counter and cabinet space. Tenants need bring washer and dryer.



The backyard gives a perfect setting for those summer barbecues and family gatherings, which also includes a covered patio for privacy and shelter from the weather. Close to freeways, the Costco shopping center and walking distance to local parks and the new elementary school. Short commute to Davis, Sacramento and the airport.

This property will go fast! Apply now!



No Pets Allowed



