All apartments in Woodland
Find more places like 2224 Banks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodland, CA
/
2224 Banks Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2224 Banks Dr

2224 Banks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodland
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2224 Banks Drive, Woodland, CA 95776

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Brand New Luxurious Spring Lake Home in Woodland CA - Be the 1st person to live in this luxurious brand new 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the beautiful Spring Lake area of Woodland. This stunning single story home features laminated floors through out the living space of the home and carpets in each of the over size bedrooms. Master suite is very spacious with its own temperature control. Huge walk in closet. One of the bedrooms is a junior suite with its own private bathroom.
Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, over looking the massive living room. Blue tooth double oven with phone remote control. It is chef's dream kitchen with large pantry and over sized kitchen island. You can starting cooking before you get home.The home comes with Solar power and a tank-less water heater. Very Energy efficient.
The laundry room is nearly as large as a bedroom, offering plenty of counter and cabinet space. Tenants need bring washer and dryer.

The backyard gives a perfect setting for those summer barbecues and family gatherings, which also includes a covered patio for privacy and shelter from the weather. Close to freeways, the Costco shopping center and walking distance to local parks and the new elementary school. Short commute to Davis, Sacramento and the airport.
This property will go fast! Apply now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Banks Dr have any available units?
2224 Banks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodland, CA.
What amenities does 2224 Banks Dr have?
Some of 2224 Banks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Banks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Banks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Banks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Banks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 2224 Banks Dr offer parking?
No, 2224 Banks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Banks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Banks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Banks Dr have a pool?
No, 2224 Banks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Banks Dr have accessible units?
No, 2224 Banks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Banks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Banks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Banks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Banks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Woodland 2 BedroomsWoodland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Woodland Apartments with ParkingWoodland Apartments with Pools
Woodland Apartments with Washer-DryersSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CA
Arden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Napa, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAPleasant Hill, CALincoln, CANorth Auburn, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College