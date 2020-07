Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated! Modern 3 bedroom/1 bathroom - Property Id: 129678



Completely renovated house inside and out available August 1!!!

* New kitchen with quarts countertop/cabinets and Samsung black steel appliances package

* New bathroom with tub/shower and dual vanity sink

*Vinly plank wood floors throughout the house

*New mini split HVAC unit

* New paint inside and out

* New roof

*New windows

* Laundry facility onsite

* Private yards and parking



* Walking distance to Riverview Elementary school and shopping centers. Near highway 67



* NO smoking & NO pets

* Water & trash included!



Term: 1 year lease minimum

*** Must have gross income of 2.5 times the rent * 620 FICO score and good rental history ** NO evictions!

Your new home awaits you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129678

