Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Lakeside! Updated appliances,Bedrooms are very large and living room has separate dinning area.



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Appliances Included: Oven Stove-top Refrigerator Washer and Dryer



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.