Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

Large 2 bedroom Condo in Lakeside - Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in Lakeside available now.



Two story end unit with washer and dryer inside. Located in quiet complex with pool!



1 off street parking spot included.



Please call or text Jamie to (619) 993-4677 to set up a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4835103)