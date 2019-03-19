Amenities

13123 Beacon View Ln Available 04/01/19 Newer Construction- Highly Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Boulder Point- Lakeside - Built in 2016, this 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome features formal living room, high end kitchen, upstairs full size laundry room, attached 2 car garage and rear fenced patio with pergola and panoramic views. First floor features vaulted entry, open concept living room with attached dining area, 1/2 bath with pedestal sink, direct access to 2 car garage and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, rich dark cabinets, convection oven, 5 burner gas stove and large center island with bar seating. Upstairs features master bedroom with walk in closet and attached master bath. Master bath features granite counters, dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower and separate soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms with hall bath. Hall bath features dual vanity sinks and tub and shower combo. Full size laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer included. Access to rear yard from sliding glass door in dining area features patio with pergola and panoramic views of surrounding mountains. Home features built in surround sound speakers in living room, LED lighting, tankless water heater, ceiling fans and paneled doors throughout and dual zoned central A/C and heat. Walking distance to shops and eateries and less than 1 mile to East County Square. Washer/ dryer and fridge included in rents. tenant responsible for all utilities. Approx. availability on 4/1/19. Owner relocating and needs 30 days after signing of lease. Please contact us for further details.



No Pets Allowed



