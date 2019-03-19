All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13123 Beacon View Ln

13123 Beacon View Ln · No Longer Available
Winter Gardens
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

13123 Beacon View Ln, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
13123 Beacon View Ln Available 04/01/19 Newer Construction- Highly Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Boulder Point- Lakeside - Built in 2016, this 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome features formal living room, high end kitchen, upstairs full size laundry room, attached 2 car garage and rear fenced patio with pergola and panoramic views. First floor features vaulted entry, open concept living room with attached dining area, 1/2 bath with pedestal sink, direct access to 2 car garage and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, rich dark cabinets, convection oven, 5 burner gas stove and large center island with bar seating. Upstairs features master bedroom with walk in closet and attached master bath. Master bath features granite counters, dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower and separate soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms with hall bath. Hall bath features dual vanity sinks and tub and shower combo. Full size laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer included. Access to rear yard from sliding glass door in dining area features patio with pergola and panoramic views of surrounding mountains. Home features built in surround sound speakers in living room, LED lighting, tankless water heater, ceiling fans and paneled doors throughout and dual zoned central A/C and heat. Walking distance to shops and eateries and less than 1 mile to East County Square. Washer/ dryer and fridge included in rents. tenant responsible for all utilities. Approx. availability on 4/1/19. Owner relocating and needs 30 days after signing of lease. Please contact us for further details.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4737968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13123 Beacon View Ln have any available units?
13123 Beacon View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 13123 Beacon View Ln have?
Some of 13123 Beacon View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13123 Beacon View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13123 Beacon View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13123 Beacon View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13123 Beacon View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 13123 Beacon View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13123 Beacon View Ln offers parking.
Does 13123 Beacon View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13123 Beacon View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13123 Beacon View Ln have a pool?
No, 13123 Beacon View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13123 Beacon View Ln have accessible units?
No, 13123 Beacon View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13123 Beacon View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13123 Beacon View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13123 Beacon View Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13123 Beacon View Ln has units with air conditioning.
