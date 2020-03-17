Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 Available 03/17/20 Cute Condo in Lakeside with Garage! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is centrally located in Lakeside. Wonderful open floor plan for living, dining and kitchen area. Updated kitchen with NEW granite countertops and NEW wood looking tile floors! Brick accent wall giving the home warmth! Great bedroom size with privacy on the second floor. Large bathroom. Shared garage, one additional space reserved. Plenty of guest parking. Water and trash included!



Please review our rental requirements below before scheduling an appointment with us.



***RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 3 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



(RLNE3069068)