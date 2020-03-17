All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3

12153 Wintergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12153 Wintergreen Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 Available 03/17/20 Cute Condo in Lakeside with Garage! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is centrally located in Lakeside. Wonderful open floor plan for living, dining and kitchen area. Updated kitchen with NEW granite countertops and NEW wood looking tile floors! Brick accent wall giving the home warmth! Great bedroom size with privacy on the second floor. Large bathroom. Shared garage, one additional space reserved. Plenty of guest parking. Water and trash included!

Please review our rental requirements below before scheduling an appointment with us.

***RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 3 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE3069068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 have any available units?
12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 have?
Some of 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 pet-friendly?
No, 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 offer parking?
Yes, 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 offers parking.
Does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 have a pool?
No, 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 have accessible units?
No, 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12153 Wintergreen Drive, #3 has units with air conditioning.
