12101 Wintercrest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks!



Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa. Each building has a shared laundry room, so you only share with 3 other units.



This is a Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette unit!



Our 2 bedroom condo is newly renovated and is ready to welcome you in! The renovations include custom paint, new LVT floors, new dual paned windows and window coverings. The newly remodeled kitchen includes all new soft close kitchen cabinets, counters and appliances (glass top stove, fridge, built-in microwave). The bathroom will include new vanity and new flooring! Our unit comes with central heat and air to keep you comfortable in any weather. The bedrooms will have ceiling fans as well. Master bedroom has walk in closet and the other bedroom has mirrored closet doors! This unit is located above the garage with a private balcony. You will have parking in the shared garage (you get one half of the double garage) and an additional storage closet inside the garage. You also get an additional assigned uncovered parking space in front of the garage.



All renovations are nearing completion and the unit is viewable by appointment daily.



Please check our rental criteria below and call to schedule a viewing.

Rent includes water, sewer and trash.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet (sorry, no dogs); 2 pet max., restrictions apply



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.