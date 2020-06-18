All apartments in Winter Gardens
12101 Wintercrest Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

12101 Wintercrest Drive

12101 Wintercrest Drive
Location

12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks!

Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa. Each building has a shared laundry room, so you only share with 3 other units.

This is a Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette unit!

Our 2 bedroom condo is newly renovated and is ready to welcome you in! The renovations include custom paint, new LVT floors, new dual paned windows and window coverings. The newly remodeled kitchen includes all new soft close kitchen cabinets, counters and appliances (glass top stove, fridge, built-in microwave). The bathroom will include new vanity and new flooring! Our unit comes with central heat and air to keep you comfortable in any weather. The bedrooms will have ceiling fans as well. Master bedroom has walk in closet and the other bedroom has mirrored closet doors! This unit is located above the garage with a private balcony. You will have parking in the shared garage (you get one half of the double garage) and an additional storage closet inside the garage. You also get an additional assigned uncovered parking space in front of the garage.

All renovations are nearing completion and the unit is viewable by appointment daily.

Please check our rental criteria below and call to schedule a viewing.
Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet (sorry, no dogs); 2 pet max., restrictions apply

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 Wintercrest Drive have any available units?
12101 Wintercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 12101 Wintercrest Drive have?
Some of 12101 Wintercrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12101 Wintercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12101 Wintercrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 Wintercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12101 Wintercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 12101 Wintercrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12101 Wintercrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 12101 Wintercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 Wintercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 Wintercrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12101 Wintercrest Drive has a pool.
Does 12101 Wintercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12101 Wintercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 Wintercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12101 Wintercrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 Wintercrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12101 Wintercrest Drive has units with air conditioning.
