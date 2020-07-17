11909 Royal Rd Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.



This unit has wood laminate flooring throughout, the open layout gives unit a spacious and airy feel. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Lots of counter top space and cabinets for your kitchen storage. Small dining area just off kitchen.



There is a spacious family room, unit has central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows for cross breeze. A stack-able washer and dryer are provided in unit for tenants use, making laundry day that much easier. The balcony is just off the bedroom and the private patio is accessible just off the kitchen area. Parking available in 2 reserved spaces. Complex has a community pool and community playground.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. Small pet okay on approval (30 lbs max) with additional deposit. No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



