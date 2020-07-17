All apartments in Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C

11909 Royal Road · (619) 464-6444
Location

11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA 92021
Winter Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11909 Royal Rd Unit C · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1323 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.

This unit has wood laminate flooring throughout, the open layout gives unit a spacious and airy feel. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Lots of counter top space and cabinets for your kitchen storage. Small dining area just off kitchen.

There is a spacious family room, unit has central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows for cross breeze. A stack-able washer and dryer are provided in unit for tenants use, making laundry day that much easier. The balcony is just off the bedroom and the private patio is accessible just off the kitchen area. Parking available in 2 reserved spaces. Complex has a community pool and community playground.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. Small pet okay on approval (30 lbs max) with additional deposit. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C have any available units?
11909 Royal Rd Unit C has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C have?
Some of 11909 Royal Rd Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11909 Royal Rd Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
11909 Royal Rd Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11909 Royal Rd Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 11909 Royal Rd Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 11909 Royal Rd Unit C offers parking.
Does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11909 Royal Rd Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 11909 Royal Rd Unit C has a pool.
Does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C have accessible units?
No, 11909 Royal Rd Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11909 Royal Rd Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 11909 Royal Rd Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11909 Royal Rd Unit C has units with air conditioning.
