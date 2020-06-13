All apartments in Windsor
Find more places like 1041 McClelland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windsor, CA
/
1041 McClelland Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1041 McClelland Dr.

1041 Mcclelland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Windsor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1041 Mcclelland Drive, Windsor, CA 95492

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath Downtown Windsor Available Now! - Light & bright corner unit in Windsor's Town Green. Spacious +/- 2126 sf condo with 3 bd & 2.5 ba. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath with separate tub & shower. Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room w/gas fireplace which is great for entertaining. Formal living room, laundry room upstairs, secure building, 2 car garage, extra storage. Close to local shops, restaurants, parks.

Please call or text Rebecca for more info 707-481-2375
or apply online at www.northbay4rent.com

BRE#01943124

(RLNE5767966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 McClelland Dr. have any available units?
1041 McClelland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windsor, CA.
What amenities does 1041 McClelland Dr. have?
Some of 1041 McClelland Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 McClelland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1041 McClelland Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 McClelland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1041 McClelland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windsor.
Does 1041 McClelland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1041 McClelland Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1041 McClelland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 McClelland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 McClelland Dr. have a pool?
No, 1041 McClelland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1041 McClelland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1041 McClelland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 McClelland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 McClelland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 McClelland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 McClelland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Windsor 2 BedroomsWindsor 3 Bedrooms
Windsor Apartments with BalconyWindsor Apartments with Parking
Windsor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA
Corte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco
California State University Maritime Academy