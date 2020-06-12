2410 East Hatchway Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528.



Applicant Requirements:

- Combined household income 3xs rent amount

- No Evictions

- Pets OK with additional deposit



Note: APPLICATIONS on www.verticalre.com only. Approval and deposit amount depend on credit and other factors. List prices are subject to change without notice



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.