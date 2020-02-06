2170 CENTURY

Amenities

Live the high-rise life in this beautiful, North East facing, naturally light filled unit with open floor plan. This two-bedroom two bath unit enjoys unobstructed panoramic views from Downtown to the Hollywood sign. Unit has hardwood floors, spacious living room, marble counter top kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Escape life's stresses on the large size balconies off the living room and bedroom while enjoying the crisp morning air to catching the end of day sun. This is a great and central location, walking distance to nearby malls, restaurants, theaters and minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Westwood. Full-service building with 24hr security, valet and guest parking, with state-of-the-art fitness center, a huge heated pool, sun deck, saunas, and tennis court topped off with beautiful manicured grounds and a private dog park!