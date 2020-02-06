All apartments in Westmont
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

2170 CENTURY

2170 West Century Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2170 West Century Boulevard, Westmont, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Live the high-rise life in this beautiful, North East facing, naturally light filled unit with open floor plan. This two-bedroom two bath unit enjoys unobstructed panoramic views from Downtown to the Hollywood sign. Unit has hardwood floors, spacious living room, marble counter top kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Escape life's stresses on the large size balconies off the living room and bedroom while enjoying the crisp morning air to catching the end of day sun. This is a great and central location, walking distance to nearby malls, restaurants, theaters and minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Westwood. Full-service building with 24hr security, valet and guest parking, with state-of-the-art fitness center, a huge heated pool, sun deck, saunas, and tennis court topped off with beautiful manicured grounds and a private dog park!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 CENTURY have any available units?
2170 CENTURY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
What amenities does 2170 CENTURY have?
Some of 2170 CENTURY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 CENTURY currently offering any rent specials?
2170 CENTURY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 CENTURY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 CENTURY is pet friendly.
Does 2170 CENTURY offer parking?
Yes, 2170 CENTURY offers parking.
Does 2170 CENTURY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 CENTURY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 CENTURY have a pool?
Yes, 2170 CENTURY has a pool.
Does 2170 CENTURY have accessible units?
No, 2170 CENTURY does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 CENTURY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 CENTURY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 CENTURY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 CENTURY does not have units with air conditioning.

