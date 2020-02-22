1549 W 106th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed

available IMMEDIATELY

Welcome to this stunning 3+1 Duplex Front Unit in Westmont /Mid Los Angeles/Inglewood/ adjacent Neighborhood! Remodeled Unit features natural light, glowing wood floors, open airy Living and Dining area, remodeled Bathroom - All in a convenient location: minutes to shopping, freeways, public transportation, LAX, Downtown L.A. and more! Truly a "great deal" for the money! beautiful landscaping, a private laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, Carport extended driveway, and PLENTY of street parking. The future tenant will only be responsible for Electric/GAS. This is a unique opportunity to live in a desirable area.