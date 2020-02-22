All apartments in Westmont
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

1549 W 106th St

1549 West 106th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1549 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
available IMMEDIATELY
Welcome to this stunning 3+1 Duplex Front Unit in Westmont /Mid Los Angeles/Inglewood/ adjacent Neighborhood! Remodeled Unit features natural light, glowing wood floors, open airy Living and Dining area, remodeled Bathroom - All in a convenient location: minutes to shopping, freeways, public transportation, LAX, Downtown L.A. and more! Truly a "great deal" for the money! beautiful landscaping, a private laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, Carport extended driveway, and PLENTY of street parking. The future tenant will only be responsible for Electric/GAS. This is a unique opportunity to live in a desirable area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 W 106th St have any available units?
1549 W 106th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
What amenities does 1549 W 106th St have?
Some of 1549 W 106th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 W 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
1549 W 106th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 W 106th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 W 106th St is pet friendly.
Does 1549 W 106th St offer parking?
Yes, 1549 W 106th St offers parking.
Does 1549 W 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 W 106th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 W 106th St have a pool?
No, 1549 W 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 1549 W 106th St have accessible units?
No, 1549 W 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 W 106th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 W 106th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 W 106th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 W 106th St does not have units with air conditioning.
