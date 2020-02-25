1430 W 97th Street

Amenities

Welcome to 1430 W. 97th St. This bright and open 2-bedroom 1 bath detached home is the rear unit of a duplex. It has been recently upgraded to include new carpet, new paint, butcher block kitchen counters in a spacious kitchen, bathroom fixture upgrades and more. This unit is equipped with washer & dryer hookups and a fenced rear & side yard. Surrounding nearby amenities include Southwest College, shopping centers and freeways. It is minutes away from the upcoming LA sports entertainment area including the Rams/Charger Stadium, Forum, Clippers Arena, Space X Metro Line, & LAX Airport. Hurry, this one won’t last.



Contact Clint to schedule a showing at: 626-298-0168