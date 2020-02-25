All apartments in Westmont
Find more places like 1430 W 97th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westmont, CA
/
1430 W 97th Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

1430 W 97th Street

1430 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1430 West 97th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 1430 W. 97th St. This bright and open 2-bedroom 1 bath detached home is the rear unit of a duplex. It has been recently upgraded to include new carpet, new paint, butcher block kitchen counters in a spacious kitchen, bathroom fixture upgrades and more. This unit is equipped with washer & dryer hookups and a fenced rear & side yard. Surrounding nearby amenities include Southwest College, shopping centers and freeways. It is minutes away from the upcoming LA sports entertainment area including the Rams/Charger Stadium, Forum, Clippers Arena, Space X Metro Line, & LAX Airport. Hurry, this one won’t last.

Contact Clint to schedule a showing at: 626-298-0168

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 W 97th Street have any available units?
1430 W 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
Is 1430 W 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1430 W 97th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 W 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1430 W 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1430 W 97th Street offer parking?
No, 1430 W 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1430 W 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 W 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 W 97th Street have a pool?
No, 1430 W 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1430 W 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 1430 W 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 W 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 W 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 W 97th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 W 97th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westmont 3 Bedrooms
Westmont Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles