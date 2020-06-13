109 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA with balcony

Westlake Village, CA is the filming place of a number of different famed movies and television shows, such as "Robin Hood" and "Laredo," as well as "Tarzan," "Gunsmoke," and "Bonanza."

If you like the idea of living in Los Angeles County, just north of Malibu and 20 minutes from the beach, Westlake Village is worth a look. With only 8,270 people, it's pretty tiny, but it is also conveniently located between the US 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.