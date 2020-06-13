Apartment List
/
CA
/
westlake village
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31515 Lindero Canyon Road
31515 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Rare find - a top level tastefully newly remodeled contemporary condo in the heart of desirable Westlake Village! Open spacious floor plan offers: a welcoming elegant living room with high smooth vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and sparkling

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31558 Agoura Road #3
31558 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1158 sqft
31558 Agoura Road #3, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 2 bath second floor unit in Westlake Village with high ceilings, brand new counters and flooring in the kitchen, fireplace, private balcony and a great view! Includes refrigerator,

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3734 Summershore Lane
3734 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1364 sqft
Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
4012 Whitesail Circle
4012 Whitesail Circle, Westlake Village, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2732 sqft
Lake Living At Its Best!! Welcome To This Beautifully Remodeled Four Bedroom, Three Bath + Office/Den Traditional Home Located In The Exclusive 24-Hour Guard Gated Westlake Island.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake Village
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31619 Lobo Canyon Road
31619 Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5942 sqft
Custom Santa Barbara-style estate like no other! - This rare, exceptional Santa Barbara-style estate nestled in Lobo Canyon is for lease and will take your breath away.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
9200 sqft
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
350 Ocho Rios Way
350 Ocho Rios Way, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1529 sqft
undefined

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2871 sqft
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
30658 Lakefront Drive
30658 Lakefront Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
FANTASTIC VIEW! INCREDIBLE LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW ** RARE TO FIND OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE SOCAL SUNSET AND LAKEFRONT** BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
5414 Lake Crest Drive
5414 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
undefined

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1218 S Westlake Boulevard
1218 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1626 sqft
LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE. This 2-story gorgeous remodeled townhome is located in the prestigious Westlake Bay. This rare gem boasts close to 1700 sf of living with 2 bed, 2 1/2 baths w/loft overlooking the lake.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1300 Lakewood Court
1300 Lakewood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1144 sqft
Highly upgraded Northshore Home is a must see. Everything done to the nines; Venetian Plaster walls and tile flooring greet you into high ceiling living room with fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2963 Shadow Brook Lane
2963 Shadow Brook Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2243 sqft
Live in Westlake Village's premier townhome community! Walk to restaurants, stores, theater and shopping! This is an entertainer's delight! Quietly located in the center of the complex with a backyard patio that backs the waterscape stream with a

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1313 Woodlow Court
1313 Woodlow Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,950
4004 sqft
Newly remodeled luxurious house located on a prestigious cul-de-sac street in Westlake Village close to the Lake. Absolutely stunning entryway and staircase will amaze even the most seasoned buyer.
Results within 5 miles of Westlake Village
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
City Guide for Westlake Village, CA

Westlake Village, CA is the filming place of a number of different famed movies and television shows, such as "Robin Hood" and "Laredo," as well as "Tarzan," "Gunsmoke," and "Bonanza."

If you like the idea of living in Los Angeles County, just north of Malibu and 20 minutes from the beach, Westlake Village is worth a look. With only 8,270 people, it's pretty tiny, but it is also conveniently located between the US 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westlake Village, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westlake Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Balcony
Westlake Village Apartments with GarageWestlake Village Apartments with GymWestlake Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestlake Village Apartments with Parking
Westlake Village Apartments with PoolWestlake Village Apartments with Washer-DryerWestlake Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestlake Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons