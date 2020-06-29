All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7

31501 Lindero Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

31501 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
*No Pets** This Westlake Village two bedroom, two bath condo on the upper floor offers vaulted ceiling, a large open floor plan, new windows, updated kitchen with new cabinets and quartz counters, updated baths, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, recessed lighting and a view of the golf course from the large balcony. Conveniently located near the 101 Fwy, this access makes getting to work a little easier and coming home that much closer. You will love calling this unit home.
This Westpark two bedroom, two bath condo on the upper floor offers vaulted ceiling, a large open floor plan, new windows, updated kitchen with new cabinets and quartz counters, updated baths, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, recessed lighting and a view of the golf course from the large balcony. Conveniently located near the 101 Fwy, this access makes getting to work a little easier and coming home that much closer. You will love calling this unit home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 have any available units?
31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 have?
Some of 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 offer parking?
No, 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 have a pool?
Yes, 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 has a pool.
Does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 have accessible units?
No, 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31501 Lindero Canyon Road - 7 has units with air conditioning.
