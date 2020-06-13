Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

115 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.

1 of 30

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Santa Fe Springs
6 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
El Rancho
2 Units Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
South Whittier
2 Units Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,368
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Islands is perfectly situated in the heart of Pico Rivera, close to everything Southern California has to offer and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
2544 Muscatel Ave
2544 Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1390 sqft
This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
10626 Shoreline Drive
10626 Shoreline Drive, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Norwalk Town Home With Fitness Room, Pool and Parking! - Features: -Two bed, one bath town home - Parking space included - Hardwood floors - Two story - Master bedroom with en-suite and jet tub! - Stove included - Washer/dryer hook-up's - Sliding

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downey
1 Unit Available
11719 Morning Avenue
11719 Morning Avenue, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1850 sqft
DREAMY, BEAUTIFUL & WELL-MAINTAINED HOME located in the quiet and best area of Downey.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10404 Cherrylaurel Court
10404 Cherrylaurel Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1931 sqft
***Beautiful end unit townhome inside private gated community of the Villages at Heritage Springs, move-in ready***This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs)*** Community resort style swimming pool, spa, club

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Whittier-Los Nietos renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

