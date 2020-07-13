Apartment List
/
CA
/
west sacramento
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:31 AM

113 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Sacramento apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
5 Units Available
Triangle
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Triangle
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 7 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southport
1640 Sausalito Rd
1640 Sausalito Road, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1635 sqft
West Sacramento Gem - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house with fenced backyard. Laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan. Large living room with gas fireplace. Washer & dryer included. 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Southport
2831 Stonegate Dr.
2831 Stonegate Drive, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1509 sqft
This elegant house was built in 2008. This two stories house with 1509 square feet 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms locates in the beautiful community of West Sacramento.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Southport
250 Touchstone Place-24
250 Touchstone Place, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers Apartments offers a mixture of quality and design. Contact us or stop by the leasing office to schedule a tour.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southport
2487 Torino St Unit 3
2487 Torino Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
West Sac Riva Community / 4 Mins from Hwy 84 - * 2BD / 2BA + loft 1,700 sqft * Three Story home * Two (2) Car Garage * Central Heating & Air * High Vaulted Ceilings * Gas Fireplace * All Carpet.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
25 Units Available
South Natomas
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,228
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
3 Units Available
Metro Center
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Natomas Corporate Center
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
South Land Park
5990 Wymore Way
5990 Wymore Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenhaven
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sacramento
500 N St
500 N Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sacramento
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Upper Land Park
434 Tailoff Lane
434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
900 sqft
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Land Park
1029 35th Ave Apt 30
1029 35th Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Come and live in this newly-renovated community with easy Highway 5 access, near John Cabrillo Elementary School and Sam Brannan Middle School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Sacramento, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Sacramento apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Sacramento 1 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Sacramento 3 BedroomsWest Sacramento Accessible ApartmentsWest Sacramento Apartments with Garage
West Sacramento Apartments with GymWest Sacramento Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Sacramento Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Sacramento Apartments with ParkingWest Sacramento Apartments with Pool
West Sacramento Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Sacramento Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Sacramento Furnished ApartmentsWest Sacramento Pet Friendly PlacesWest Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CADanville, CAManteca, CA
American Canyon, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Los Medanos CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College