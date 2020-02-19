15858 San Pedro Street

Amenities

Newly-furnished, Retromodern Corporate Apartment in Little Tokyo.



Sunny, top-floor unit, with 9.5 foot ceilings and gas fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Walk to grocery stores, dining, Starbucks, banking and the Arts District. Chinatown, Grand Central Market, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Broad Museum and other cultural institutions are nearby.



Features include:

- Two bedrooms and two full baths, top floor of a quiet building

- Full-Sized Washer and Dryer in the unit

- One secured, covered parking space in garage

- Large balcony, and extra storage closet

- Mid-century modern furnishings

- Two 40 inch+ Flat screen Sony smart televisions

- Walk-in closet

- Gas stove

- Electricity, gas, water, cable and high-speed wifi included in rental price

- Fully stocked kitchen utensils, dishes and cookware

- 24-hour concierge service

- Indoor/outdoor pool, gym

- Common area includes 2-level clubhouse, koi pond and gardens

- 97% Walk Score and 100% public transportation score

- Live happy!



Fine Print must be 55+ years old to qualify for rental, minimum 6-month lease, deposit required.



