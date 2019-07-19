Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14512 S Loness Ave Available 08/16/19 3bd/1ba home in a quiet and quality neighborhood - 3bd/1ba home in a quiet and quality neighborhood with large backyard, kitchen with granite counter and hardwood cabinets and fully equipped appliances, washer and dryer on site. Laminate hardwood floor and tile throughout the unit. wide driveway ramp to accommodate easy two car parking at front yard. Sorry no section 8.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.



(RLNE5026900)