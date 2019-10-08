14433 S Aprilia Avenue

Amenities

COME AND SEE!!! 3 BD 2 BA home! This home features, newer carpeting and laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new energy star cool roof, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen is fully-equipped, featuring newer stainless steel appliances, bright pearly cabinets and a sleek Quartz counter tops. Bring the laundry!!! Washer and dryer included! Bedrooms feature spacious closets and large windows for MORE natural light. Master bedroom features french doors. Large private backyard with an orange tree! Single car garage, wide driveway that fits 2 cars, and 2 street parking spots in front of house. Convenient to McKinley, Laurel St., Enterprise Middle School, Dominguez High School. Short distance to Campenella Park 110, 91, and 105 Fwys, Food 4 Less, Best Buy, Home Depot, Ross, 24 HR Fitness and much more! Don't miss out and schedule your showing today!