14433 S Aprilia Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

14433 S Aprilia Avenue

14433 South Aprilia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14433 South Aprilia Avenue, West Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220
West Compton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
carpet
COME AND SEE!!! 3 BD 2 BA home! This home features, newer carpeting and laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new energy star cool roof, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen is fully-equipped, featuring newer stainless steel appliances, bright pearly cabinets and a sleek Quartz counter tops. Bring the laundry!!! Washer and dryer included! Bedrooms feature spacious closets and large windows for MORE natural light. Master bedroom features french doors. Large private backyard with an orange tree! Single car garage, wide driveway that fits 2 cars, and 2 street parking spots in front of house. Convenient to McKinley, Laurel St., Enterprise Middle School, Dominguez High School. Short distance to Campenella Park 110, 91, and 105 Fwys, Food 4 Less, Best Buy, Home Depot, Ross, 24 HR Fitness and much more! Don't miss out and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue have any available units?
14433 S Aprilia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Rancho Dominguez, CA.
What amenities does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue have?
Some of 14433 S Aprilia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14433 S Aprilia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14433 S Aprilia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14433 S Aprilia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14433 S Aprilia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Rancho Dominguez.
Does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14433 S Aprilia Avenue offers parking.
Does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14433 S Aprilia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue have a pool?
No, 14433 S Aprilia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14433 S Aprilia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14433 S Aprilia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14433 S Aprilia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14433 S Aprilia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
