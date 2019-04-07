1119 Tonopah Ave

Amenities
Spacious living, appliance in place, Central AC, Laminate floor, nice size Front & Back yard - Great location. Close to Tonopah School, Bishop Amat Memorial High School, Edgewood Elementary, CVS and many restaurants near by
Great house, bright, and vibrant Single story house
Washer and dryer (front load) included in house, Television in each room and a security system that can be used by tenants
Central AC. Open kitchen,
Laminated wood floor through out
2 car garage, large back yard
For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413
We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675, no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy
We can accept 1 pet under 15 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $100 per pet per month
Real Property Management Fairmate office phone 626-338-6688
1521 W Cameron Ave., #230 West Covina, CA 91790
(RLNE4808125)