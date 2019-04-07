All apartments in West Puente Valley
Find more places like 1119 Tonopah Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Puente Valley, CA
/
1119 Tonopah Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1119 Tonopah Ave

1119 Tonopah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1119 Tonopah Avenue, West Puente Valley, CA 91744
West Puente Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious living, appliance in place, Central AC, Laminate floor, nice size Front & Back yard - Great location. Close to Tonopah School, Bishop Amat Memorial High School, Edgewood Elementary, CVS and many restaurants near by

Great house, bright, and vibrant Single story house

Washer and dryer (front load) included in house, Television in each room and a security system that can be used by tenants

Central AC. Open kitchen,
Laminated wood floor through out
2 car garage, large back yard

For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413

We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675, no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy

We can accept 1 pet under 15 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $100 per pet per month

Real Property Management Fairmate office phone 626-338-6688
1521 W Cameron Ave., #230 West Covina, CA 91790

(RLNE4808125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Tonopah Ave have any available units?
1119 Tonopah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Puente Valley, CA.
What amenities does 1119 Tonopah Ave have?
Some of 1119 Tonopah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Tonopah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Tonopah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Tonopah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Tonopah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Tonopah Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Tonopah Ave offers parking.
Does 1119 Tonopah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Tonopah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Tonopah Ave have a pool?
No, 1119 Tonopah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Tonopah Ave have accessible units?
No, 1119 Tonopah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Tonopah Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Tonopah Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Tonopah Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1119 Tonopah Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CABaldwin Park, CAHacienda Heights, CAWhittier, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACovina, CA
Rowland Heights, CAMonrovia, CAAzusa, CATemple City, CAPico Rivera, CAWalnut, CADuarte, CACitrus, CASanta Fe Springs, CAGlendora, CASouth Whittier, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles