21428 Meyler Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Brand New Built attached Studio Home. VERY private and light. New Paint. New Tiled Flooring throughout. Quiet and tucked away separated house on residential tree lined street. Private lockable gate to enter small courtyard area to entrance. Brand new kitchen includes stainless steel appliances all new - high eating bar area with chairs, new formica counters throughout the entire kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, stove, and plenty of cabinet space, plus pantry! ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER. ALL CABLE AND INTERNET PAID BY OWNER. Non-pay new washer and dryer installed in unit, also included! Large mirrored deep closet for extra closet space that enhances the decor of the home. Exceptionally clean. Very attractive studio home for busy professional, medical professional, OR student. VERY close to excellent shopping, quick freeway access, and restaurants. Great street parking in this neighborhood. Beach cities very close. NO PETS. Exceptional opportunity!