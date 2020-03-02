All apartments in West Carson
21428 Meyler Street
21428 Meyler Street

21428 Meyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

21428 Meyler Street, West Carson, CA 90502
Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
BEAUTIFUL Brand New Built attached Studio Home. VERY private and light. New Paint. New Tiled Flooring throughout. Quiet and tucked away separated house on residential tree lined street. Private lockable gate to enter small courtyard area to entrance. Brand new kitchen includes stainless steel appliances all new - high eating bar area with chairs, new formica counters throughout the entire kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, stove, and plenty of cabinet space, plus pantry! ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER. ALL CABLE AND INTERNET PAID BY OWNER. Non-pay new washer and dryer installed in unit, also included! Large mirrored deep closet for extra closet space that enhances the decor of the home. Exceptionally clean. Very attractive studio home for busy professional, medical professional, OR student. VERY close to excellent shopping, quick freeway access, and restaurants. Great street parking in this neighborhood. Beach cities very close. NO PETS. Exceptional opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21428 Meyler Street have any available units?
21428 Meyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 21428 Meyler Street have?
Some of 21428 Meyler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21428 Meyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
21428 Meyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21428 Meyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 21428 Meyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 21428 Meyler Street offer parking?
No, 21428 Meyler Street does not offer parking.
Does 21428 Meyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21428 Meyler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21428 Meyler Street have a pool?
No, 21428 Meyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 21428 Meyler Street have accessible units?
No, 21428 Meyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21428 Meyler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21428 Meyler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21428 Meyler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21428 Meyler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
