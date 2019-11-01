1202 West Desford Street

Amenities

Torrance (CORNER LOT) Single Family Home with 3 beds, 2 baths, located in a desirable part of Torrance! Just a short distance from shopping centers, grocery stores, coffee shops and more. New paint-throughout , hard wood vinyl plank style floors, and a lovely patio that is perfect for entertaining your guests. For your convenience, this unit offers a convection oven, convection microwave, dishwasher, etc. Two car garage included. Will consider pets with an additional pet deposit. PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES TENANT CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE. For more information or to schedule a showing please call Gabby or Christina

(310) 831-123 or text (310)200-5584.



*Gardener Included

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.