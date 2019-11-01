All apartments in West Carson
West Carson, CA
1202 West Desford Street
1202 West Desford Street

1202 West Desford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 West Desford Street, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
microwave
Torrance (CORNER LOT) Single Family Home with 3 beds, 2 baths, located in a desirable part of Torrance! Just a short distance from shopping centers, grocery stores, coffee shops and more. New paint-throughout , hard wood vinyl plank style floors, and a lovely patio that is perfect for entertaining your guests. For your convenience, this unit offers a convection oven, convection microwave, dishwasher, etc. Two car garage included. Will consider pets with an additional pet deposit. PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES TENANT CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE. For more information or to schedule a showing please call Gabby or Christina
(310) 831-123 or text (310)200-5584.

*Gardener Included
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 West Desford Street have any available units?
1202 West Desford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1202 West Desford Street have?
Some of 1202 West Desford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 West Desford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1202 West Desford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 West Desford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 West Desford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1202 West Desford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1202 West Desford Street offers parking.
Does 1202 West Desford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 West Desford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 West Desford Street have a pool?
No, 1202 West Desford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1202 West Desford Street have accessible units?
No, 1202 West Desford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 West Desford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 West Desford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 West Desford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 West Desford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
