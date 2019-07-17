1173 Valle Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful, Free Standing Home in gated community of "Woodbury." 3 Spacious Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths + Tech Center (upstairs ~ Perfect for home office.) Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Living room w/ fireplace & built-in entertainment area. Fresh interior paint. Plantation shutters. Carpet upstairs + stairway. Wood floor on main level. Porcelain tile bathrooms. Central heating & A/C system. Luxurious Master Suite w/ 2 walk-in closets & custom built shelves! Inside laundry room on main level. Very private, extra large backyard. No one behind! 2 car attached garage. Location near guest parking, community pool, spa, BBQ, & playground. Ready to move in condition.