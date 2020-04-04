1161 W 204th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 04/01/20 3 bedrooms ,2 1/2 bath 2 story home - Property Id: 236547



Beautiful newly renovated home on a quite residential street and park.All roomswith laminated floor.2 car garage with remote.laundry hook up, dishwasher, stovetop, garbage disposal.Central heating.A lot of storage area.

Rent -$3000.00

Security deposit $3000.00

Property will be available April 1st, 2020.

For more information contact Ben at 310 916 5993

Will add photos later

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236547

(RLNE5614082)