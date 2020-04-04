All apartments in West Carson
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
1161 W 204th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

1161 W 204th St

1161 West 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1161 West 204th Street, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 3 bedrooms ,2 1/2 bath 2 story home - Property Id: 236547

Beautiful newly renovated home on a quite residential street and park.All roomswith laminated floor.2 car garage with remote.laundry hook up, dishwasher, stovetop, garbage disposal.Central heating.A lot of storage area.
Rent -$3000.00
Security deposit $3000.00
Property will be available April 1st, 2020.
For more information contact Ben at 310 916 5993
Will add photos later
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236547
Property Id 236547

(RLNE5614082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 W 204th St have any available units?
1161 W 204th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1161 W 204th St have?
Some of 1161 W 204th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 W 204th St currently offering any rent specials?
1161 W 204th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 W 204th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 W 204th St is pet friendly.
Does 1161 W 204th St offer parking?
Yes, 1161 W 204th St offers parking.
Does 1161 W 204th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 W 204th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 W 204th St have a pool?
No, 1161 W 204th St does not have a pool.
Does 1161 W 204th St have accessible units?
No, 1161 W 204th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 W 204th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 W 204th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 W 204th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 W 204th St does not have units with air conditioning.
