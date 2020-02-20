All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103

1127 West Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1127 West Sepulveda Boulevard, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful & Spacious 2BR/2BA Condo! - Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. This oasis in the city is a gated community with heated pools, BBQ areas, relaxing spa, fitness center, rec center, on-site laundry, and plenty of guest parking. This unit comes with one dedicated secure parking space. This unit has newer floors, granite counters, updated bathrooms and each spacious bedroom has lots of ample closet space. Youll enjoy the fenced patio off the living room on beautiful evenings. This community is close to everything, Old Town Torrance, Del Amo Fashion Center, LA Harbor, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, and the 110 & 405 Freeways.
For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Kevin Dever at 248-417-6725.

(RLNE5420236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 have any available units?
1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 have?
Some of 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 is pet friendly.
Does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 offers parking.
Does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 have a pool?
Yes, 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 has a pool.
Does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 have accessible units?
No, 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles