1127 Sepulveda Blvd. #L103

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Beautiful & Spacious 2BR/2BA Condo! - Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. This oasis in the city is a gated community with heated pools, BBQ areas, relaxing spa, fitness center, rec center, on-site laundry, and plenty of guest parking. This unit comes with one dedicated secure parking space. This unit has newer floors, granite counters, updated bathrooms and each spacious bedroom has lots of ample closet space. Youll enjoy the fenced patio off the living room on beautiful evenings. This community is close to everything, Old Town Torrance, Del Amo Fashion Center, LA Harbor, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, and the 110 & 405 Freeways.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Kevin Dever at 248-417-6725.



(RLNE5420236)