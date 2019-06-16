1119 Sepulveda Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Located in the desirable Pacific Pines luxury condominium complex. Enjoy the cozy, secure and tranquil park like gated community. This lower level condominium has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Open design living room-kitchen-dining area, recently installed Pergo maple flooring. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and cabinets. Upgraded bathroom with newer tub. All kitchen appliances included : Electric range, Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher and built in microwave. Upgraded double pane windows. Exceptionally clean and well-maintained. The complex features a spacious community club house, indoor recreation area, outdoor barbecue pits, swimming pool. Conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, supermarket and Target. Freeway access only minutes away. Contact listing agent for additional information: Carlos C. Caluza

REALTOR®

CalBRE: 01445335



C-21 Amber Realty

23705 Crenshaw Blvd #100

Torrance, CA 90505

Cell: (310) 991-0947

Office: (310) 326-8100 ext. 3535

Email: ccaluza@gmail.com

Web: http://www.CarlosCaluza.com