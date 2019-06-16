1119 Sepulveda Boulevard

Amenities
Located in the desirable Pacific Pines luxury condominium complex. Enjoy the cozy, secure and tranquil park like gated community. This lower level condominium has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Open design living room-kitchen-dining area, recently installed Pergo maple flooring. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and cabinets. Upgraded bathroom with newer tub. All kitchen appliances included : Electric range, Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher and built in microwave. Upgraded double pane windows. Exceptionally clean and well-maintained. The complex features a spacious community club house, indoor recreation area, outdoor barbecue pits, swimming pool. Conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, supermarket and Target. Freeway access only minutes away. Contact listing agent for additional information: Carlos C. Caluza
REALTOR®
CalBRE: 01445335
C-21 Amber Realty
23705 Crenshaw Blvd #100
Torrance, CA 90505
Cell: (310) 991-0947
Office: (310) 326-8100 ext. 3535
Email: ccaluza@gmail.com
Web: http://www.CarlosCaluza.com