Walnut, CA
867 Winding Brook Lane
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

867 Winding Brook Lane

867 Winding Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

867 Winding Brook Lane, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautiful house located in city of Walnut "Snow Creek" area! Features include: 4 Bedrooms (1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Downstairs), 3 Full Bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Updated Granite Kitchen Countertops, Upgraded Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Kitchen Breakfast Nook Area, Family Room with Fireplace, Upgraded Downstairs Full Bathroom, Jack and Jill Bedrooms with a Full bathroom in Between, Indoor Laundry with Direct Access to 3-Car Garage, Huge Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks and Separate Shower/Bathtub, Manicured Front and Rear Yards. Award winning Walnut Unified School District. Easy Access to the 10/57/60 Freeways and close to Mt. San Antonio and Cal Poly Colleges. The Snow Creek community is improved with a public park and walking/horse trails. Located within walking distance to neighborhood shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Winding Brook Lane have any available units?
867 Winding Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 867 Winding Brook Lane have?
Some of 867 Winding Brook Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Winding Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
867 Winding Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Winding Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 867 Winding Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 867 Winding Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 867 Winding Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 867 Winding Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Winding Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Winding Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 867 Winding Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 867 Winding Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 867 Winding Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Winding Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 Winding Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 Winding Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 Winding Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
