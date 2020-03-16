867 Winding Brook Lane

Amenities

Beautiful house located in city of Walnut "Snow Creek" area! Features include: 4 Bedrooms (1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Downstairs), 3 Full Bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Updated Granite Kitchen Countertops, Upgraded Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Kitchen Breakfast Nook Area, Family Room with Fireplace, Upgraded Downstairs Full Bathroom, Jack and Jill Bedrooms with a Full bathroom in Between, Indoor Laundry with Direct Access to 3-Car Garage, Huge Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks and Separate Shower/Bathtub, Manicured Front and Rear Yards. Award winning Walnut Unified School District. Easy Access to the 10/57/60 Freeways and close to Mt. San Antonio and Cal Poly Colleges. The Snow Creek community is improved with a public park and walking/horse trails. Located within walking distance to neighborhood shopping and restaurants.