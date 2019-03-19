All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 562 Slope Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
562 Slope Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

562 Slope Drive

562 Slope Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

562 Slope Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom home with view of Walnut - Single story three-bedroom, two full bathroom home with a view of City lights and hills that will take your breath away. Located on a cul-de-sac on a private street. This home has natural lighting with skylights, windows and sliding doors to capture the view at all angles. Kitchen appliances include stovetop/oven and dishwasher. Back yard is paved great for entertaining. Nearby schools include Walnut School District. Near by shopping and popular restaurants.

Monthly Rent: $2,495.00
Deposit: starts at $2,495.00 (may increase depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4563754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 Slope Drive have any available units?
562 Slope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 562 Slope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
562 Slope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Slope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 562 Slope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 562 Slope Drive offer parking?
No, 562 Slope Drive does not offer parking.
Does 562 Slope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Slope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Slope Drive have a pool?
No, 562 Slope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 562 Slope Drive have accessible units?
No, 562 Slope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Slope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 Slope Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Slope Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 Slope Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles