562 Slope Drive

Three Bedroom home with view of Walnut - Single story three-bedroom, two full bathroom home with a view of City lights and hills that will take your breath away. Located on a cul-de-sac on a private street. This home has natural lighting with skylights, windows and sliding doors to capture the view at all angles. Kitchen appliances include stovetop/oven and dishwasher. Back yard is paved great for entertaining. Nearby schools include Walnut School District. Near by shopping and popular restaurants.



Monthly Rent: $2,495.00

Deposit: starts at $2,495.00 (may increase depending on credit)



No Pets Allowed



