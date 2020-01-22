All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 416 Bellagio Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
416 Bellagio Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 2:45 AM

416 Bellagio Way

416 Bellagio Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

416 Bellagio Way, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Quiet WALNUT neighborhood, built in 1985, 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms, 1 bedroom & 1 Bathroom downstairs, Window shutters through out. BACKYARD with beautiful swimming pool and basketball Hoop. Warm wood floors, high vaulted ceilings, Chefs kitchen granite counter tops upgraded fixtures. Formal dining room, living room and family room with cozy fire place. inside laundry room. 3-car garage. Close to Supermarkets, shops, restaurants, schools and easy access to 10/60 /57 Freeway. K-8 Stanley G. Oswalt Academy, Applicant to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Bellagio Way have any available units?
416 Bellagio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 416 Bellagio Way have?
Some of 416 Bellagio Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Bellagio Way currently offering any rent specials?
416 Bellagio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Bellagio Way pet-friendly?
No, 416 Bellagio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 416 Bellagio Way offer parking?
Yes, 416 Bellagio Way offers parking.
Does 416 Bellagio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Bellagio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Bellagio Way have a pool?
Yes, 416 Bellagio Way has a pool.
Does 416 Bellagio Way have accessible units?
No, 416 Bellagio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Bellagio Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Bellagio Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Bellagio Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Bellagio Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles