Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming home resides in a quiet neighborhood in Walnut. Great front yard with great size driver way, recently updated with brand new paint throughout the interior and exterior, brand new hard wood, new kitchen exhaust hood in the property. Consisting of 4 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms with natural light to flow in. A short distance away from Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School, parks, shopping center. Property belong to Rowland unified school district.