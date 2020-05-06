20222 Fuero Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Award Winning Walnut School District. This totally newly remodeled south-north facing 4 beds 2 baths model-like single story turnkey home located in the most desirable area in Walnut. Walking distance to the award winning schools: Vejar Elementary School, Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School. All these 3 schools rated a perfect score 10 out of 10. Huge kitchen with granite counter top, Center island,wine cabinet, stainless steel appliances and formal dinning area. A study area allows you supervise kids doing their homework while you are cooking. Beautiful lighting throughout the while house. Ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, wood floor in other area including bedrooms. A separate bedroom with direct access from side yard with its own kitchen perfect for mother-in-law. Master suites has its own bathroom and walking closet. All bedroom with either recess lighting or ceiling lights. Master bedroom has ceiling fan. All bathrooms remodeled throughout. Close to park, shopping, restaurant, Easy access to 10, 60 and 57 Freeway. Move in Ready!