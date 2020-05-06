All apartments in Walnut
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

20222 Fuero Drive

20222 Fuero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20222 Fuero Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Award Winning Walnut School District. This totally newly remodeled south-north facing 4 beds 2 baths model-like single story turnkey home located in the most desirable area in Walnut. Walking distance to the award winning schools: Vejar Elementary School, Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School. All these 3 schools rated a perfect score 10 out of 10. Huge kitchen with granite counter top, Center island,wine cabinet, stainless steel appliances and formal dinning area. A study area allows you supervise kids doing their homework while you are cooking. Beautiful lighting throughout the while house. Ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, wood floor in other area including bedrooms. A separate bedroom with direct access from side yard with its own kitchen perfect for mother-in-law. Master suites has its own bathroom and walking closet. All bedroom with either recess lighting or ceiling lights. Master bedroom has ceiling fan. All bathrooms remodeled throughout. Close to park, shopping, restaurant, Easy access to 10, 60 and 57 Freeway. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20222 Fuero Drive have any available units?
20222 Fuero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20222 Fuero Drive have?
Some of 20222 Fuero Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20222 Fuero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20222 Fuero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20222 Fuero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20222 Fuero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20222 Fuero Drive offer parking?
No, 20222 Fuero Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20222 Fuero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20222 Fuero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20222 Fuero Drive have a pool?
No, 20222 Fuero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20222 Fuero Drive have accessible units?
No, 20222 Fuero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20222 Fuero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20222 Fuero Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20222 Fuero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20222 Fuero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

