Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 3 bedrooms 2 bath single level house located next to 1.5 million+ houses up in the hill in one of the most desirable area of city of Walnut. 180 degree mountain view and mins away from Mt. Sac College. New flooring and fresh paint, good size back yard and deck for entertainment and family gathering. Excellent Walnut school district. Perfect location for family with kids in schools or college. If you appreciate the beauty of nature, this is the place for you!