19970 Calle Alicia

Beautiful single story home with Walnut School Disctrcit ! This property features a spacious layout with high ceiling. Open floor plan kitchen to family room, perfect for friends and family gathering. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms along with a nice loft area. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, large closets and a very private balcony. Large sliding doors lead directly to the captivating backyard with lots of green grass and plants. New central AC. 2 car attached garage. This turn key home is awaits you.