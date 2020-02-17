All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 19970 Calle Alicia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
19970 Calle Alicia
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

19970 Calle Alicia

19970 Calle Alicia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19970 Calle Alicia, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home with Walnut School Disctrcit ! This property features a spacious layout with high ceiling. Open floor plan kitchen to family room, perfect for friends and family gathering. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms along with a nice loft area. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, large closets and a very private balcony. Large sliding doors lead directly to the captivating backyard with lots of green grass and plants. New central AC. 2 car attached garage. This turn key home is awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19970 Calle Alicia have any available units?
19970 Calle Alicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19970 Calle Alicia have?
Some of 19970 Calle Alicia's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19970 Calle Alicia currently offering any rent specials?
19970 Calle Alicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19970 Calle Alicia pet-friendly?
No, 19970 Calle Alicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19970 Calle Alicia offer parking?
Yes, 19970 Calle Alicia offers parking.
Does 19970 Calle Alicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19970 Calle Alicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19970 Calle Alicia have a pool?
No, 19970 Calle Alicia does not have a pool.
Does 19970 Calle Alicia have accessible units?
No, 19970 Calle Alicia does not have accessible units.
Does 19970 Calle Alicia have units with dishwashers?
No, 19970 Calle Alicia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19970 Calle Alicia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19970 Calle Alicia has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles