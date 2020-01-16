19711 E Country Hollow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Welcome to this exquisite and luxury home located in desirable Walnut neighborhood. Beautiful views, inviting and well maintained updated 5-bedroom, 4.5 baths home. Step through the entry foyer to enter into the open floor-plan, bright and airy providing plenty of natural sunlight and beautiful outdoor views. Cut-glass windows, plantation shutters fill the Formal living room and cathedral ceilings and beautiful fireplace, dining room that seamlessly flows to the spacious open updated, well-appointed gourmet kitchen the overlooks the Large Family room with fireplace and top of the hill views. 3 car-garage and spacious laundry room. The impressive Master bedroom with superb Northern view of the San Gabriel Mountains as well as a relaxing seating area next to the fireplace. The luxurious en suite Master bath boasts a deep soaking tub and shower, perfect for relaxation after a long day, and an adjacent walk-in closet. Down the hall leads into the 4 bedrooms and 3 baths upstairs. The Spacious backyard with breathtaking view for entertaining and peaceful relaxation. This gorgeous Walnut home has it all and won't last long!