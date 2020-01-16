All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 19711 E Country Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
19711 E Country Hollow Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

19711 E Country Hollow Drive

19711 East Country Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19711 East Country Hollow Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this exquisite and luxury home located in desirable Walnut neighborhood. Beautiful views, inviting and well maintained updated 5-bedroom, 4.5 baths home. Step through the entry foyer to enter into the open floor-plan, bright and airy providing plenty of natural sunlight and beautiful outdoor views. Cut-glass windows, plantation shutters fill the Formal living room and cathedral ceilings and beautiful fireplace, dining room that seamlessly flows to the spacious open updated, well-appointed gourmet kitchen the overlooks the Large Family room with fireplace and top of the hill views. 3 car-garage and spacious laundry room. The impressive Master bedroom with superb Northern view of the San Gabriel Mountains as well as a relaxing seating area next to the fireplace. The luxurious en suite Master bath boasts a deep soaking tub and shower, perfect for relaxation after a long day, and an adjacent walk-in closet. Down the hall leads into the 4 bedrooms and 3 baths upstairs. The Spacious backyard with breathtaking view for entertaining and peaceful relaxation. This gorgeous Walnut home has it all and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive have any available units?
19711 E Country Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive have?
Some of 19711 E Country Hollow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19711 E Country Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19711 E Country Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19711 E Country Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19711 E Country Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19711 E Country Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19711 E Country Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 19711 E Country Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 19711 E Country Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19711 E Country Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19711 E Country Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19711 E Country Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles