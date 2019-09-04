1671 Kingspoint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Walnut Home with a Pool - Gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. You are greeted with a bright and open floor plan with skylight. Double door entry opens to dramatic vaulted ceiling of a step-down formal living room and a formal dining room. A spacious kitchen with a center island and a large breakfast nook looks out to an enclosed patio. Downstairs has one bedroom, a guest powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms; a large master suite with a retreat area. An exquisite backyard is made for entertainment; gorgeous panoramic view, pool, spa, basketball court and built in BBQ station. Close to Mt SAC College, with multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $4,500.00

Deposit: starts at $4,500.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



