Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
1671 Kingspoint Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

1671 Kingspoint Drive

1671 Kingspoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1671 Kingspoint Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Walnut Home with a Pool - Gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. You are greeted with a bright and open floor plan with skylight. Double door entry opens to dramatic vaulted ceiling of a step-down formal living room and a formal dining room. A spacious kitchen with a center island and a large breakfast nook looks out to an enclosed patio. Downstairs has one bedroom, a guest powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms; a large master suite with a retreat area. An exquisite backyard is made for entertainment; gorgeous panoramic view, pool, spa, basketball court and built in BBQ station. Close to Mt SAC College, with multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $4,500.00
Deposit: starts at $4,500.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE5074887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have any available units?
1671 Kingspoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have?
Some of 1671 Kingspoint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 Kingspoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Kingspoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Kingspoint Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive offers parking.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1671 Kingspoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive has a pool.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 1671 Kingspoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1671 Kingspoint Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1671 Kingspoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
