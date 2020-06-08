All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:52 AM

The Meridian

141 Flora Ave · (925) 961-5079
Location

141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Rossmoor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 56 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 51 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meridian.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
The Meridian Apartments is of the most luxurious garden-style apartment communities in the Walnut Creek area. We are located less than 1 mile from downtown Walnut Creek, set back in a quiet park-like setting on Flora Ave. The area is close enough to Broadway where you can enjoy upscale shopping and fine dining, then return to a relaxing quiet setting. We are under half a mile from the I-680 and Route 24.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: (1) Bedrooms $500 / (2) Bedrooms $600 / Based on Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $30 Valet Trash, (Liability Insurance Required)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Weight limit of 50IBs and Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $60
restrictions: Weight limit of 50 lbs and Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $60
Parking Details: (1) covered assigned parking space included in rent. Open uncovered parking.
Storage Details: We offer additional storage units that range from $75-$150.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meridian have any available units?
The Meridian has 3 units available starting at $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does The Meridian have?
Some of The Meridian's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meridian currently offering any rent specials?
The Meridian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meridian pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meridian is pet friendly.
Does The Meridian offer parking?
Yes, The Meridian offers parking.
Does The Meridian have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Meridian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meridian have a pool?
Yes, The Meridian has a pool.
Does The Meridian have accessible units?
Yes, The Meridian has accessible units.
Does The Meridian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meridian has units with dishwashers.
