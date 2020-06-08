The Meridian

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: (1) Bedrooms $500 / (2) Bedrooms $600 / Based on Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $30 Valet Trash, (Liability Insurance Required)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight limit of 50IBs and Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
restrictions: Weight limit of 50 lbs and Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
Parking Details: (1) covered assigned parking space included in rent. Open uncovered parking.
Storage Details: We offer additional storage units that range from $75-$150.