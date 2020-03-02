5083 N Coney Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Small Studio for one - Property Id: 230196



This move-in ready studio perfectly suited for a single person since space is very limited. Includes street parking for one car, a plug-in A/C unit, and a small kitchenette with a stove and microwave. We have a zero-tolerance for drug use. No pets, no smoking, and no on-site laundry facility. All applicants must have a good credit score must also verify 2 yrs of employment, steady income, background check, and references. No prior eviction.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230196

Property Id 230196



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588890)