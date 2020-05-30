All apartments in Vincent
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

16709 Queenside Dr.

16709 Queenside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16709 Queenside Drive, Vincent, CA 91722
Covina-Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Covina Home - Lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, single story home in Covina. In addition, the home offers central air; hardwood/laminate flooring throughout; the kitchen opens up to a large family room with fireplace and double doors that lead to the outside patio; a double car garage. The rental also includes a refrigerator, stove, a microwave and a washer and dryer; inside laundry area. Everything is there. All you have to do is bring your belongings and move in. Due to Coronavirus, this home will not be available for showing until after 3/31/2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4554744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16709 Queenside Dr. have any available units?
16709 Queenside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
What amenities does 16709 Queenside Dr. have?
Some of 16709 Queenside Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16709 Queenside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16709 Queenside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16709 Queenside Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 16709 Queenside Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vincent.
Does 16709 Queenside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16709 Queenside Dr. offers parking.
Does 16709 Queenside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16709 Queenside Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16709 Queenside Dr. have a pool?
No, 16709 Queenside Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 16709 Queenside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16709 Queenside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16709 Queenside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16709 Queenside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16709 Queenside Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16709 Queenside Dr. has units with air conditioning.
