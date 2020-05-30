16709 Queenside Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Covina Home - Lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, single story home in Covina. In addition, the home offers central air; hardwood/laminate flooring throughout; the kitchen opens up to a large family room with fireplace and double doors that lead to the outside patio; a double car garage. The rental also includes a refrigerator, stove, a microwave and a washer and dryer; inside laundry area. Everything is there. All you have to do is bring your belongings and move in. Due to Coronavirus, this home will not be available for showing until after 3/31/2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4554744)