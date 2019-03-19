All apartments in Villa Park
19062 North Sycamore Avenue

19062 N Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

19062 N Sycamore St, Villa Park, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Location in a Los Angeles Furnished Home

Set directly between the famed Hollywood neighborhood and its cooler and more laid back West Hollywood neighbor, this three bedroom Los Angeles furnished home is an amazing find. Steps from the famous Sunset Strip and also close to the Melrose District, it is on La Brea Ave and close to the non-stop fun of The Grove. This is a shopping and dining venue with a long list of eateries, boutiques, bars and even a movie theater. Home to Little Russia, it is also a great spot for those whod like to explore a distinctly cultural neighborhood within the hustle and bustle of the city.

With garage parking, this three bedroom home in the WeHo area also puts you close to some of the biggest employers, including Target, IAC, and others. You dont need a vehicle as public transportation is abundant, but you do have plenty of room for a car - or two.

With its appealing WeHo (West Hollywood) location offering you nightlife, dining, and everything that makes even Los Angelenos love it, this Los Angeles furnished home is also ideal for those traveling for extended business stays, relocation or simply on a lengthier visit to the city. The area is a unique blend of apartment buildings, old cottages and classic bungalows, and this Los Angeles furnished home is a prime example of the latter.

Stucco siding, terra cotta tiles, mature gardens, and soft lines make this a visual delight. Hedges and shady palms offer you total privacy from the street, and you may feel as if you have left the city far behind as you make your way from one outdoor living space to the next. Al fresco lounging is the order of the day (or night), particularly on the terrace.

Indoors you will also experience great peace and relaxation. There is the great room with fireplace, living and entertainment space and casual dining. This opens to the terrace or into the modern and fully-equipped kitchen. Spacious and full of sunlight, it features stainless appliances and a d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
19062 North Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Villa Park, CA.
What amenities does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 19062 North Sycamore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19062 North Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19062 North Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19062 North Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19062 North Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Park.
Does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19062 North Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19062 North Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 19062 North Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19062 North Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19062 North Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19062 North Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19062 North Sycamore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
