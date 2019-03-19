19062 North Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

Amazing Location in a Los Angeles Furnished Home



Set directly between the famed Hollywood neighborhood and its cooler and more laid back West Hollywood neighbor, this three bedroom Los Angeles furnished home is an amazing find. Steps from the famous Sunset Strip and also close to the Melrose District, it is on La Brea Ave and close to the non-stop fun of The Grove. This is a shopping and dining venue with a long list of eateries, boutiques, bars and even a movie theater. Home to Little Russia, it is also a great spot for those whod like to explore a distinctly cultural neighborhood within the hustle and bustle of the city.



With garage parking, this three bedroom home in the WeHo area also puts you close to some of the biggest employers, including Target, IAC, and others. You dont need a vehicle as public transportation is abundant, but you do have plenty of room for a car - or two.



With its appealing WeHo (West Hollywood) location offering you nightlife, dining, and everything that makes even Los Angelenos love it, this Los Angeles furnished home is also ideal for those traveling for extended business stays, relocation or simply on a lengthier visit to the city. The area is a unique blend of apartment buildings, old cottages and classic bungalows, and this Los Angeles furnished home is a prime example of the latter.



Stucco siding, terra cotta tiles, mature gardens, and soft lines make this a visual delight. Hedges and shady palms offer you total privacy from the street, and you may feel as if you have left the city far behind as you make your way from one outdoor living space to the next. Al fresco lounging is the order of the day (or night), particularly on the terrace.



Indoors you will also experience great peace and relaxation. There is the great room with fireplace, living and entertainment space and casual dining. This opens to the terrace or into the modern and fully-equipped kitchen. Spacious and full of sunlight, it features stainless appliances and a d