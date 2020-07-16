239 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA with hardwood floors
View Park-Windsor Hills has played host to a range of influential musicians over the years, but two really stand out -- the legendary Tina Turner and Ray Charles. Music really is in the town's blood.
That said, View Park-Windsor Hills isn't actually a town or a city at all. It's really a census-designated place, or CDP, in the city of Los Angeles. The two neighborhoods of View Park and Windsor Hills lie northwest of South Los Angeles, and Southwest of Downtown, with Santa Monica over on the western coast to the north and Inglewood directly to the south. The weather, as we all know, is pretty good in LA, and the entire city surrounding the CDP offers endless entertainment to anyone living in the area. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for View Park-Windsor Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.