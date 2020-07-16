Apartment List
/
CA
/
view park windsor hills
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

239 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for View Park-Windsor Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also e... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking.
Results within 1 mile of View Park-Windsor Hills

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ladera Heights
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress West
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! As this centrally located, Baldwin Hills’ “Bedford Promenade” Top Floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is offered completely furnished and shows like a model! You’ll love this condo’s sophistication as well as mountain and city views

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 W 10th Street
5752 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5306 1/2 7th Ave
5306 1/2 7th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Perfect Short Term OR Long Term Rental! Fully Furnished and Ready to Move in!! Centrally located, clean, comfortable, light-filled 2 bedroom home with private entrance and plenty of views and fresh air with high ceiling.

1 of 26

Last updated December 28 at 08:57 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
3638 West SLAUSON Avenue
3638 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of View Park-Windsor Hills
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,505
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
3 Units Available
McManus
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,972
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,431
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
$
15 Units Available
Mar Vista
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,108
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,693
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
28 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,435
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
40 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,479
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,497
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1341 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Offering all tour options: Virtual, Self-Guided, or In-Person.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Mid-City West
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living in the heart of LA. Dramatic living spaces with large windows overlooking the city. Energy-efficient interiors, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site private lounge, outdoor terrace, and resort-style pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,255
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1178 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with quartz countertops, 10-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, and hardwood floors. Sparkling pool, dry sauna, and whirlpool spa available for residents. Minutes away from Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
51 Units Available
Mid-City West
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,453
1963 sqft
Smoke-free homes with granite countertops, private balconies, and extra storage room. Common amenities include a rooftop lounge, saltwater pool, and state-of-the-art gym. Twenty minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,842
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
Mid-City West
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,508
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,108
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
16 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,166
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,170
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,098
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
965 sqft
Convenient Koreatown location only minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Escape from urban hustle and bustle amid courtyards and fountains. Meditate in the tranquil Zen garden or perfect your stroke on the putting green.
City Guide for View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

View Park-Windsor Hills has played host to a range of influential musicians over the years, but two really stand out -- the legendary Tina Turner and Ray Charles. Music really is in the town's blood.

That said, View Park-Windsor Hills isn't actually a town or a city at all. It's really a census-designated place, or CDP, in the city of Los Angeles. The two neighborhoods of View Park and Windsor Hills lie northwest of South Los Angeles, and Southwest of Downtown, with Santa Monica over on the western coast to the north and Inglewood directly to the south. The weather, as we all know, is pretty good in LA, and the entire city surrounding the CDP offers endless entertainment to anyone living in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for View Park-Windsor Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

View Park-Windsor Hills 2 BedroomsView Park-Windsor Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsView Park-Windsor Hills 3 Bedrooms
View Park-Windsor Hills Accessible ApartmentsView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with BalconiesView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Garages
View Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with ParkingView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles